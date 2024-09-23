Monday, September 23, 2024
‘Kairos 2024’ – Mega students event held at USTM

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Sept 23: The Department of Computer Science at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) successfully organized ‘Kairos 2024,’ a mega student event held from September 20 to 21, 2024.

The event was marked by a series of thrilling competitions and drew participation from Gauhati University, Assam Don Bosco University, Assam Engineering College, Cotton University, B. Baruah College, Handique Girls College, K.C Das Commerce College, Royel Global University, NERIM, Sonapur College, Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, apart from the host USTM.
The competitions ranged from cultural performances to technical challenges. Melodia, the
singing competition, and Groove Nation, the dance showdown, were crowd favorites, with
participants showcasing their incredible talent. Art enthusiasts were captivated by Color
Craze, a painting competition, and Character Clashes, a cosplay contest, which brought color and creativity to the event.

A coding competition hosted by the Department of Computer Science was another highlight, attracting a large pool of tech-savvy participants.

The event expanded beyond the academic realm, featuring exciting sports and recreational
competitions. Students competed in an Arm-Wrestling Championship, Gully Cricket, and
Photography contest Picture Perfect. Additionally, gaming fans were thrilled with competitive gaming events such as Mobile Legends Bang Bang and BGMI.

Innovation was celebrated with ideation contests such as Invention Insight and Robo Soccer, which sparked creativity and drew widespread engagement. A major highlight of the event was the performance by the renowned band Junoon, who entertained the crowd at the end ofthe first day, adding a musical spectacle to the vibrant atmosphere.

The second day saw intense finals in sports events like Futsal and Gully Cricket, which drew
large audiences. The event Seek and Unite, a campus-wide treasure hunt, saw teams
collaborating to solve clues and find hidden treasures, making it one of the most exciting
events of the day.

Meanwhile, the Quiz Competition kept the audience on the edge of their
seats with a closely contested final. As the event drew to a close, the winners of all
competitions were awarded prizes in the presence of dignitaries, marking the successful
conclusion of Kairos 2024.

IANS

