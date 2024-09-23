Monday, September 23, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Japanese PM reiterates India’s call for expansion of UN Security Council

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New York, Sep 23:  Reiterating India’s longstanding stance on expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in both permanent and non-permanent categories, as well as reform in its working methods, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for “concrete actions” to adapt the international organisation to the contemporary world realities.

The outgoing Japanese PM, while addressing the ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York on Monday, Japan time, stated that the world stands at a “historical inflection point” and there is an urgent need to collectively take actions to safeguard the interest of present and future generations.

“The Summit of the Future is witnessing a clear call from Member States for action on reform, with a majority supporting the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats. A great majority are also acutely aware of the Security Council’s vital role in international peace and security and the urgent need to reform it and restore confidence in its effectiveness,” said Kishida.

“Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations. We should take concrete actions towards the Security Council reform. Japan is determined to continue to contribute to the realization and maintenance of international peace and security by strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law, in a reformed Council,” he added.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been according highest priority to obtain a permanent membership for India in an expanded UNSC. The process of UNSC Reforms is being presently discussed under the Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) framework of the UN General Assembly, where India along with like-minded countries have been pushing for text-based negotiations to commence on an urgent basis.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is also working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in G-4 (India, Japan, Brazil and Germany) and the L.69 Group (a cross regional group of countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America) for building support among the UN Member States for expansion in both permanent and non permanent categories.

The process of reforming the United Nations Security Council would require amendments in the United Nations Charter. As per Article 108 of the UN Charter. On Saturday, the Japanese PM had held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by the US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington in Delaware. “At the beginning, Prime Minister Kishida mentioned that he chose India as the destination of his first bilateral visit since taking office, and while mentioning the various achievements he has made with Prime Minister Modi, stated that he hopes that Japan and India will continue to cooperate in global governance,” the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office stated after the meeting.

The two leaders also confirmed that both countries will continue to cooperate on concrete initiatives in a wide range of areas, bearing in mind Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan as part of the annual reciprocal visits between the leaders of both countries.

IANS

Previous article
Bengaluru brutality: Prime suspect who killed woman, stuffed body pieces into fridge identified, says police
Next article
‘Kairos 2024’ – Mega students event held at USTM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shreya Ghoshal is first Indian artiste named as Equal Global Ambassador for Spotify

Mumbai, Sep 23: National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal is the first Indian artiste named as Equal Global Ambassador...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU confronts VC with their demands

Shillong, Sept 23: The members of the NEHUSU on Monday confronted Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla since he...
NATIONAL

EPFO adds highest-ever 19.94 lakh members in July, surge in 1st-time job seekers

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 19.94 lakh net members in the month...
MEGHALAYA

‘Kairos 2024’ – Mega students event held at USTM

Guwahati, Sept 23: The Department of Computer Science at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) successfully...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shreya Ghoshal is first Indian artiste named as Equal Global Ambassador for Spotify

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 23: National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal is...

NEHUSU confronts VC with their demands

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sept 23: The members of the NEHUSU on...

EPFO adds highest-ever 19.94 lakh members in July, surge in 1st-time job seekers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...
Load more

Popular news

Shreya Ghoshal is first Indian artiste named as Equal Global Ambassador for Spotify

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 23: National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal is...

NEHUSU confronts VC with their demands

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sept 23: The members of the NEHUSU on...

EPFO adds highest-ever 19.94 lakh members in July, surge in 1st-time job seekers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img