Japanese PM reiterates India’s call for expansion of UN Security Council

New York, Sep 23: Reiterating India’s longstanding stance on expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in both permanent and non-permanent categories, as well as reform in its working methods, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for “concrete actions” to adapt the international organisation to the contemporary world realities.

The outgoing Japanese PM, while addressing the ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York on Monday, Japan time, stated that the world stands at a “historical inflection point” and there is an urgent need to collectively take actions to safeguard the interest of present and future generations.

“The Summit of the Future is witnessing a clear call from Member States for action on reform, with a majority supporting the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats. A great majority are also acutely aware of the Security Council’s vital role in international peace and security and the urgent need to reform it and restore confidence in its effectiveness,” said Kishida.

“Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations. We should take concrete actions towards the Security Council reform. Japan is determined to continue to contribute to the realization and maintenance of international peace and security by strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law, in a reformed Council,” he added.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been according highest priority to obtain a permanent membership for India in an expanded UNSC. The process of UNSC Reforms is being presently discussed under the Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) framework of the UN General Assembly, where India along with like-minded countries have been pushing for text-based negotiations to commence on an urgent basis.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is also working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in G-4 (India, Japan, Brazil and Germany) and the L.69 Group (a cross regional group of countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America) for building support among the UN Member States for expansion in both permanent and non permanent categories.

The process of reforming the United Nations Security Council would require amendments in the United Nations Charter. As per Article 108 of the UN Charter. On Saturday, the Japanese PM had held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by the US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington in Delaware. “At the beginning, Prime Minister Kishida mentioned that he chose India as the destination of his first bilateral visit since taking office, and while mentioning the various achievements he has made with Prime Minister Modi, stated that he hopes that Japan and India will continue to cooperate in global governance,” the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office stated after the meeting.

The two leaders also confirmed that both countries will continue to cooperate on concrete initiatives in a wide range of areas, bearing in mind Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan as part of the annual reciprocal visits between the leaders of both countries.

IANS