Monday, September 23, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

NEHUSU confronts VC with their demands

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, Sept 23: The members of the NEHUSU on Monday confronted Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla since he was reluctant to meet them even after he has given appointment.

The students’ body was given an appointment by the VC’s office on Friday to meet him at 1pm. However, the NEHUSU decided to enter his chamber on their own after they had waited for his invitation for two hours.

There was heated argument as NEHUSU members were unhappy and questioned the VC’s lack of seriousness on the issue concerning the interest of the students.

The NEHUSU has given one-week deadline to the VC to convene an urgent Academic Council meeting  to discuss the implementation of the 10-point grading system as recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun stated that the student’s union will decide what will be their next course of action in case the Vice Chancellor failed to convene the emergency Academic Council meeting within the given deadline.

In a letter submitted to the Vice-Chancellor, Sohtun made it clear that the union demanded the immediate implementation of Draft Ordinance OC-20, which was approved during the 112th Academic Council Meeting in June this year for 2022-2024 batch onwards.

