MEGHALAYA

IMD attributes heatwave to weak monsoon system

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: Shillong and Sohra have been experiencing unusually hot and humid weather in recent days, with temperatures above normal levels.
According to Thangjalal Lhouvum, IMD Chief, Shillong, this is due to a weak monsoon and the absence of a weather system over the East Bay to bring in moisture.
“Most of the prevailing winds are easterly, continental winds,” Lhouvum explained on Monday, attributing the heatwave to the ongoing weather patterns.
Lhouvum also touched on long-term rainfall trends, noting, “If you look at data from the 1970s, rainfall is decreasing. But from 1901, for the whole of Meghalaya, there is almost no change.”
However, he acknowledged that as a resident for nearly 20 years, “I feel that rainfall days have decreased a lot.”
It may be mentioned that Meghalaya is witnessing an unprecedented surge in temperatures with the maximum temperature soaring to 29.9 degrees Celsius in Shillong on Sunday, the highest-ever recorded in Shillong for the month of September.
Sohra witnessed a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees while Umiam recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees on the day.
However, following the rains in the afternoon on Monday, the temperatures came down to a pleasant 22.5 degrees.

Planning Board’s tryst with city’s traffic woes
Respect our faith: UDP to cow vigilantes
