MEGHALAYA

Respect our faith: UDP to cow vigilantes

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 23: UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh has asked “cow vigilantes” planning a rally in Shillong against cow slaughtering to respect the religious practice and faith of the state’s indigenous people.
Lyngdoh on Monday expressed his opposition to the proposed rally on October 2, saying it would lead to disturbances.
While the cow vigilante group has vowed to organise the rally in Shillong, till now there is no word from the district administration on whether they have sought any permission to hold the event in Shillong.
The rally is part of the larger Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra, a nationwide movement advocating for the protection of cows, banning their slaughter, and elevating the cow to the status of “Rashtra Mata.”

