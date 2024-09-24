Israel Set to escalate attacks on Lebanon: Military Chief

Shillong, September 24: Israel’s military chief, Herzi Halevi, announced on Tuesday that Israel is preparing to intensify its airstrikes on Lebanon.

“We must not give Hezbollah a break” and “we will continue to operate with full force,” Halevi said in a statement.

He further stated, “Today, we will accelerate the offensive,” and confirmed that military operations in the Gaza Strip will continue, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

This comes after Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes on Lebanese villages and towns on Monday, prompting Hezbollah to retaliate with missile strikes on Israeli military positions in northern Israel.

Lebanese officials reported that the Israeli airstrikes have killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, with 1,835 injured. Around 16,500 residents have been displaced to Beirut and other areas.

On Tuesday, crossfire between the two sides continued. Israeli forces carried out further airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa region and southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah launched artillery and missile attacks on Israeli airports and military sites.

The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has been ongoing since October 8, 2023, escalating tensions as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues in Gaza