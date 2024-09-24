Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel Set to escalate attacks on Lebanon: Military Chief

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 24: Israel’s military chief, Herzi Halevi, announced on Tuesday that Israel is preparing to intensify its airstrikes on Lebanon.

“We must not give Hezbollah a break” and “we will continue to operate with full force,” Halevi said in a statement.

He further stated, “Today, we will accelerate the offensive,” and confirmed that military operations in the Gaza Strip will continue, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

This comes after Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes on Lebanese villages and towns on Monday, prompting Hezbollah to retaliate with missile strikes on Israeli military positions in northern Israel.

Lebanese officials reported that the Israeli airstrikes have killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, with 1,835 injured. Around 16,500 residents have been displaced to Beirut and other areas.

On Tuesday, crossfire between the two sides continued. Israeli forces carried out further airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa region and southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah launched artillery and missile attacks on Israeli airports and military sites.

The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has been ongoing since October 8, 2023, escalating tensions as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues in Gaza

Previous article
Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM
Next article
Will stand beside Yunus, come what may: Bangladesh army chief
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Will stand beside Yunus, come what may: Bangladesh army chief

Dhaka, Sep 24: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman has indicated for the first time that the...
MEGHALAYA

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den Gym in Tura have brought laurels to their club...
SPORTS

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

Shillong, September 24 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled the Rest of...
News Alert

As Kerala mulls nuclear power plant, experts advise against move

Shillong, September 24: Amid reports of Kerala starting moves to set up a nuclear power plant in a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will stand beside Yunus, come what may: Bangladesh army chief

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Sep 24: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General...

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den...

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

SPORTS 0
Shillong, September 24 The Board of Control for Cricket...
Load more

Popular news

Will stand beside Yunus, come what may: Bangladesh army chief

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Sep 24: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General...

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den...

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

SPORTS 0
Shillong, September 24 The Board of Control for Cricket...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img