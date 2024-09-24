Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Will stand beside Yunus, come what may: Bangladesh army chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Sep 24: Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman has indicated for the first time that the interim government headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus could stay at the helm of affairs in the country for at least 18 months.

“If you ask me, then I will say that should be the time frame by which we should enter into a democratic process,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted the four-star General as saying during an interview with international news agency Reuters.

The newspaper mentioned that it is the first time that a concrete timeframe has been mentioned by a key player in the current government even though the army chief gave no further elaboration of what he meant by “democratic process”.

Last week, the government had given magisterial powers to commissioned army officers with immediate effect for 60 days in order to improve law and order in the country. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, on his part, also assured that the army would continue to solidly back the reforms initiated by Yunus-led government.

“I will stand beside him. Come what may. So that he can accomplish his mission,” Zaman, who replaced General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed as the country’s army chief in June, said in the interview. Prior to joining as the Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army in January 2024, he worked as Principal Staff Officer of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Armed Forces Division under Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office.

“The army’s refusal to apply force and subdue the people’s uprising hastened the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime. While the police and ruling party cadres are blamed for shooting dead hundreds of protesters during the anti-quota and anti-government protests, the military mostly stood aside, and thus remains one of the few institutions that has survived the violent transition almost unsullied,” reported Daily Star on Tuesday.

Once a leading voice in the struggle to restore secular democracy in the country, being the daughter of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina had to flee the country in an ignominious manner and seek refuge in India on August 5. An interim government in Bangladesh was soon sworn in, with Yunus serving as its Chief Advisor.

IANS

Previous article
Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den Gym in Tura have brought laurels to their club...
SPORTS

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

Shillong, September 24 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled the Rest of...
News Alert

As Kerala mulls nuclear power plant, experts advise against move

Shillong, September 24: Amid reports of Kerala starting moves to set up a nuclear power plant in a...
Technology

Centre forms panel to develop repairability index for mobile and electronics sector

Shillong, September 24: The Centre on Tuesday formed a committee to establish a framework for a "Repairability Index"...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den...

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

SPORTS 0
Shillong, September 24 The Board of Control for Cricket...

As Kerala mulls nuclear power plant, experts advise against move

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 24: Amid reports of Kerala starting moves...
Load more

Popular news

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den...

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

SPORTS 0
Shillong, September 24 The Board of Control for Cricket...

As Kerala mulls nuclear power plant, experts advise against move

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 24: Amid reports of Kerala starting moves...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img