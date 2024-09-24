Tuesday, September 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

RG Kar case: CBI probes suspended junior doctor’s movements on August 8-9

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Sep 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the whereabouts of a recently-suspended junior doctor on the night of August 8 when the ghastly rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital took place within the hospital premises and also the following day.

The said junior doctor, Avik Dey was recently suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council and the state health department. Dey was earlier the erstwhile resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department of Burdwan Medical College &amp; Hospital He later enrolled for post-graduation in the surgery department at S.S.K.M. Medical College &amp; Hospital in South Kolkata.

The junior doctor is said to be close to Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, now in jail in the case. Sources said that recently a letter from the S.S.K.M. dean to the state health department has surfaced, which prompted the CBI officials to investigate the whereabouts of Dey on August 8.

The sources said in the letter to the state health department, the S.S.K.M. dean pointed out the behavioural irregularities of Dey and also mentioned that he had been absent from duty at S.S.K.M. since August 8. Dey and another now-suspended junior doctor, Birupaksha Biswas, the erstwhile senior resident doctor attached to the Pathology Department of Burdwan Medical College & Hospital, faced marathon questioning by the CBI officials at the agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on September 21 and September 22.

Biswas is also said to be a confidant of Sandip Ghosh. He has also been recently suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council and the state health department. The common allegation against both –Dey and Biswas — was that they had been using their proximity with Ghosh and the leaders of the Trinamool Congress to “threaten” and “harass” other junior doctors at their respective workplaces. Sources said that in that letter to the state health department, the S.S.K.M. dean pointed out how Dey operated on his own whims even after enrolling for post-graduation in surgery there.

He neither completed the process of registration which is a part of the enrolment nor submitted the summary of his proposed research subject as a postgraduate trainee. The body of the woman doctor was found in suspicious circumstances on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

IANS

