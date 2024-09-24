Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews

Sensex hits 85,000 for first time, Nifty trades at all-time high

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 24: India equity benchmarks were trading at an all-time high on Tuesday following positive cues from the Asian and US markets. At 9:48 a.m., Sensex was up 75 points or 0.09 per cent at 85,004 and Nifty was up 25 points or 0.09 per cent at 25,964.

It was the first time the BSE’s benchmark traded above 85,000. Sensex and Nifty both made a new all-time high of 85,008 and 25,967. The broader market trend remained positive.

Nifty midcap 100 index was up 147 points or 0.24 per cent at 60,860 and Nifty smallcap 100 index was up 37 points or 0.19 per cent at 19,586. In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle, Tata Motors, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and NTPC were the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HUL, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking said, “After a positive opening, Nifty can find support at 25,850 followed by 25,800 and 25,750.

On the higher side, 26,000 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 26,050 and 26,100.” Among the sectoral indices, auto, pharma, metal, media, energy, infra, PSE, healthcare and oil &amp; gas were the major gainers. IT, PSU Bank, fin service, FMCG and realty were major laggards.

Most of the markets in Asia are trading at a brisk pace. Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul and Jakarta are trading in green. The US markets closed in the green on Monday.

Other experts said, “Two trends deserve attention. The serious global geopolitical concern continues to be the Middle East where things are getting worse. Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed hundreds of people triggering concerns. Crude has inched up. Gold and the volatility index are moving up reflecting anxiety.”

“The preference for quality and fair value is getting stronger in India as reflected in the continuous rise in Bank Nifty for the eighth straight session. The return of FIIs into the market in September will aid recovery in frontline banking stocks,” they added.

IANS

Previous article
RG Kar case: CBI probes suspended junior doctor’s movements on August 8-9
Next article
NIA raids 12 locations in TN in terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir recruitment case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM

Moscow, Sep 24: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear tests as long as the United States does the...
Health

Study finds 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging plastics, paper

New Delhi, Sep 24: A team of researchers has identified nearly 200 potential breast carcinogens in food packaging...
NATIONAL

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine operations, they are increasingly recognising...
INTERNATIONAL

UNSC reform: G4 ministers see both – steps ahead and a lack of progress

United Nations, Sep 24:  The foreign ministers of G4, the group advocating for Security Council reforms, see both...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Sep 24: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear...

Study finds 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging plastics, paper

Health 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: A team of researchers has...

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial...
Load more

Popular news

Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does: Deputy FM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Sep 24: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear...

Study finds 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging plastics, paper

Health 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: A team of researchers has...

Indian firms now hiring global talent in AI to expand into new markets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: As Indian firms embrace artificial...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img