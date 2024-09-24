Tuesday, September 24, 2024
MEGHALAYANews AlertSPORTS

Tura bodybuilders win medals in state championships

Tura, Sep 24: Three bodybuilders from the Lion’s Den Gym in Tura have brought laurels to their club in particular and the Garo Hills region in general by winning medals in the recently held 48th Meghalaya State BodyBuilding Championships and the 1st Junior Mr Meghalaya Championships 2024, organized by the Meghalaya Body Builders Association.

The winning athletes from Tura were Lasan a Sangma (3rd) and Kishan Kumar Hajong (2nd). While Lasan, who was coached by McEnroe T Sangma, bagged the title in the 55 to 60 category, Hajong won his title under the 50 to 55 Kg category.

The other winner from Tura was Shano Chelsy M Sangma, who won Gold in Women’s Best Physique category. Shano becomes the first woman from Garo Hills to win the 1st prize in body building.

