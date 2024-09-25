J&K polls: Kashmiri Pandits cast vote in 2nd phase, hopeful of return to their homeland

Jammu, Sep 25: Polling began for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections under strict security measures. From early morning, several displaced Kashmiri Pandits began exercising their franchisee at various centres, set up to facilitate their right to exercise franchise.

Many displaced Pandits, while casting their ballots said that they have immense hope from the elections, happening after ten years and also after Abrogation of Article 370. Many others said that they expect formation of a government after polls, which would facilitate their return to their homeland while addressing security issues.

Many of them spoke to IANS about their hopes and expectations from the Assembly elections. Akshit Tikoo, a first-time voter from the Habba Kadal constituency, expressed his excitement after voting for the first time. “I feel very good after voting for the first time. I appeal to young voters to cast their vote and take the initiative themselves. If you don’t take responsibility, no one else will. You must take this responsibility to form a government for your betterment.”

Pawan Kumar Koul, another displaced Kashmiri Pandit and first-time voter from Budgam district, urged the youth to participate enthusiastically in voting. “Don’t waste your precious vote. I appeal to the government to provide employment opportunities and facilitate the return of displaced Pandits to their homes. Many skilled youth lack jobs, and I request the government to take action. With these hopes, I cast my first vote.”

Another first-time voter, a young woman, also shared her demand, “We, Kashmiri migrants, want opportunities for government jobs so we can contribute to the nation. I request the government to announce vacancies for such posts. I am well-educated, but I have to work in a private job here. I want opportunities from the government.”

Notably, Election Commission has made special preparations for allowing displaced Kashmiri Pandits to cast their votes in all three phases of elections. In the second phase, more than 15,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits are eligible to vote in three districts of Kashmir.

In Udhampur, a voting centre has been set up for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, accommodating 15 polling booths for Assembly constituencies across three districts. This centre has 353 registered voters, including 191 men and 161 women.

The Habba Kadal constituency in Srinagar, Central Kashmir, which faces a multi-cornered contest, has the highest number of displaced Pandit voters—6,000 in total. In the second phase, voting is underway across 26 Assembly constituencies in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, deciding the fate of 239 candidates. A total of 25.78 lakh electors are eligible to vote in this second phase, which began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

