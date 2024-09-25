Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Kiran Rao on what makes ‘Laapataa Ladies’ strong contender at Oscars: Story of identity, empowerment

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 25: Filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been selected as India’s official entry to the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, has shared that her film is about identity, empowerment, and having a voice in a world that tests your strength with each passing day.

Kiran spoke with IANS, and shared her mindspace after the declaration of the film being India’s official submission. She told IANS, “A lot of excitement and thoughts on next steps to be able to put our best foot forward. What has been amazing is that so many people who have gone down this path before with their respective films, have reached out and are sharing their knowledge. We know that this is just the start of what will be a wonderful, enriching and rewarding journey”.

The director feels that it’s one of those stories that are local but still have a global appeal when they open up on an international stage. With regards to the beats of the film, what connected with the jury for them to unanimously pick ‘Laapataa Ladies’?

She said, “It would be unfair for me to second guess. At its core, Laapataa Ladies is about identity, empowerment, and finding one’s voice in a world that often tries to stifle it. The story may be set in rural India, but its themes resonate universally”.

The film also marks a full-circle for her and Aamir Khan Productions given that both their journeys started with ‘Lagaan’ which went to the Oscars. How has her relationship with storytelling and Aamir Khan Productions’ core belief about the principles of filmmaking has evolved in all these years?

The director told IANS, “I think, somewhere both Aamir and I have always been drawn towards stories that speak to the human experience in unique ways. Over the years, my relationship with storytelling has evolved to focus even more on the intricacies of character development and human relationships in my storytelling”.

“For me as a filmmaker I don’t think I could have asked for a better producer than Aamir, who from the word go, backed what we set out to achieve. All of us at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling feel humbled and excited”, she added.

When asked what’s the quality of the three lead actors that allowed her to add more colours to the film as she brought it to life from what was on paper, Kiran said, “Each of them are precious, and they brought their own wonderful energy to the film. What’s common about all of them is their dedication to the craft and developing their character. Someone asked me if not them, then who? And honestly the answer is I don’t think I could have cast anyone else if not for this cast”.

The Oscars and BAFTAs have featured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy given that Western allies, aided by NATO, are engaged in a war of attrition with Russia. Are the major award ceremonies across the globe increasingly becoming avenues to push forward certain narratives?

She shared, “I think art and cinema have always been powerful tools for commentary and conversation, and maybe even change. In all its forms art inspires us to reflect on our world, engage with its complexities, and attempt to understand it through different perspectives or counter narratives. So I think it is natural that it creates space for both celebration and conversation”.

