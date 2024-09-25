Wednesday, September 25, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

India clocks record foodgrain production at 3,323 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 25: India clocked record foodgrain production at 3,322.98 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) in the agriculture year 2023-24 — higher by 26.11 LMT than the production of foodgrains at 3,296.87 LMT achieved during agriculture year 2022-23, the Centre said on Wednesday.

The foodgrain production saw a record increase due to good results with rice, wheat, and millet crops. Total rice production is estimated at a record 1,378.25 LMT in the year 2023-24 — up by 20.70 LMT from the previous year’s rice production of 1,357.55 LMT. Meanwhile, wheat production during 2023-24 is estimated at a record 1,132.92 LMT — higher by 27.38 LMT than 1,105.54 LMT last year, as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare’s final estimates of production.

The production of millets is estimated at 175.72 LMT, as compared to 173.21 LMT during the previous year. “During 2023-24, there were drought-like conditions in southern states, including Maharashtra and prolonged dry spells during August, especially in Rajasthan. The moisture stress from the drought also affected the Rabi season.

This mainly impacted the production of pulses, coarse cereals, soybean, and cotton,” the ministry noted. While nutri/coarse cereals recorded 569.36 LMT production, maize was at 376.65 LMT, total pulses at 242.46 LMT, tur at 34.17 LMT, gram at 110.39 LMT, total oilseeds at 396.69 LMT, groundnut at 101.80 LMT, soybean at 130.62 LMT, sugarcane at 4531.58 LMT, and cotton at 325.22 lakh bales (170 kgs each), informed the ministry.

The estimates have been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from states and UTs. The crop area has been validated and triangulated with information received from Remote Sensing, Weekly Crop Weather Watch Group and other agencies. Crop yield estimates are majorly based on Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) conducted nationwide.

Meanwhile, the area sown under commercial or cash crops such as sugarcane, cotton, jute, and mesta has increased from 18,214.19 thousand hectares in agriculture year 2021-22 to 18,935.22 thousand hectares in agriculture year 2023-24, as per the latest government data.

IANS

Previous article
Kiran Rao on what makes ‘Laapataa Ladies’ strong contender at Oscars: Story of identity, empowerment
Next article
KSU seeks Guv’s intervention to resolve 7 pending issues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Guwahati waterlogging: Assam govt engages firm to prepare masterplan, DPR

Guwahati, Sept 25: The Assam government has informed the Gauhati High Court regarding the engagement of an external...
Economy

Outbound tourism from India sees 12 pc growth, forex earnings up 23 pc

New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian tourists are rapidly emerging as a significant growth engine for global tourism, with...
NATIONAL

‘Prima facie there is foul play’, Bombay HC asks tough questions on Badlapur encounter

Mumbai, Sep 25:  The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Thane Police for the...
Environment

BSF seizes exotic golden pheasants along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata, Sep 25: The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a transnational wildlife trafficking attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh Border...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guwahati waterlogging: Assam govt engages firm to prepare masterplan, DPR

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 25: The Assam government has informed the...

Outbound tourism from India sees 12 pc growth, forex earnings up 23 pc

Economy 0
New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian tourists are rapidly emerging...

‘Prima facie there is foul play’, Bombay HC asks tough questions on Badlapur encounter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 25:  The Bombay High Court on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Guwahati waterlogging: Assam govt engages firm to prepare masterplan, DPR

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 25: The Assam government has informed the...

Outbound tourism from India sees 12 pc growth, forex earnings up 23 pc

Economy 0
New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian tourists are rapidly emerging...

‘Prima facie there is foul play’, Bombay HC asks tough questions on Badlapur encounter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 25:  The Bombay High Court on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img