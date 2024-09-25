Wednesday, September 25, 2024
MUDA case: Special Court gives nod for probe by Lokayukta against CM Siddaramaiah

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, Sep 25:  In a major development, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday gave the nod for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat passed the order and designated the Superintendent of Lokayukta, Mysuru district to probe the case. The court has asked Mysuru Lokayukta to submit the report in three months by December 24.

The court has stated that the case would be investigated under the provisions of 156 (3) of the CrPC. Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners against CM Siddaramaiah, had submitted a private complaint in the MUDA case with the court.

Following the order, the FIR will be lodged against CM Siddaramaiah and an investigation will be launched. The investigation officer will have the power to question and arrest CM Siddaramaiah. Snehamayi Krishna also had submitted a petition to the Governor in which prosecution permission was given and the Karnataka High Court upheld the order of the Governor.

Krishna on Wednesday submitted the order of the High Court to the Special Court. The investigating officer will now have the power to lodge an FIR against CM Siddaramaiah, also take him into custody and arrest him.

Laxmi Iyengar, senior counsel appearing for Snehamayi Krishna stated that this is the first step. The direction to Mysuru Lokayukta to register the FIR and proceed with the investigation has been given.

The Special Court for MLAs/MPs stated that the High Court has upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s order to allow prosecution in the MUDA case. It also mentioned that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not hesitate for an investigation. The court also mentioned the allegations by the petitioner against CM Siddaramaiah that he was in the positions of the CM, Dy CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) when the key decisions were taken while the land allotment was made to his family.

The court mentioned that the charges include that though one Devaraju was not the owner of the land, the de-notification was done in his name. The purchase of the land was made from Devaraju by Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law. –

IANS

KSU seeks Guv’s intervention to resolve 7 pending issues
J&K’s statehood will be restored, local businesses and industries will be protected, assures Rahul Gandhi
