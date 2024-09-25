KSU seeks Guv’s intervention to resolve 7 pending issues

Shillong, Sep 25: The KSU on Wednesday met Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar to seek his intervention on the seven pending issues.

While speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, KSU general secretary, Donald V. Thabah said that they have first raised the issue of implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said that they have also told the Governor that the Assembly had already passed a resolution on both the ILP and the inclusion of the Khasi language which are long pending demands.

According to him, they have also highlighted that there should be total exemption throughout the State from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, the KSU general secretary said that they have also taken up the issue that Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty, 1950 should be applied in the State since already there is a large chunk of the Nepalese population who are residing here.

Besides urging the Governor to intervene on the need to resolve the long pending boundary dispute with Assam, Thabah said that they have also raised the issue on the need to revamp the Meghalaya Public Service Commission.

“We have also told the Governor that we have come up with the 20 points recommendations to revamp the MPSC,” KSU general secretary said.

He informed that the last issue which they have also brought to the notice of the Governor that the Centre in 2010 that they will set up a Central Agricultural University in the State adding that they have also acquired around 20 acres of Land at Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi.

Thabah said that the Centre in 2019 changed its plan by stating that they will only set up a College of Agriculture which will be affiliated with the Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

“We have insisted that having a Central Agricultural University in the State will benefit both the students and the farmers of the State,’ KSU general secretary added.