Pharmacists air concern over lack of recruitment in DHS

Govt to form committee to address issue

SHILLONG, Sep 24: A delegation of registered pharmacists on Tuesday raised concerns that the government has yet to recruit for sanctioned pharmacist posts in the Directorate of Health Services through an advertisement process, while citing RTI findings.

In response, the state government will form a committee, led by Commissioner and Secretary of Health Joram Beda, to address the lack of recruitment, create more job opportunities, and ensure compliance with IPH standards.

The pharmacists had met Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to voice their concerns and seek her intervention. They highlighted that, to date, no recruitment through advertisement has been carried out for the sanctioned posts of pharmacists. The delegation demanded a transparent and inclusive recruitment process, allowing both sponsored and non-sponsored pharmacists to compete for these posts.

Additionally, they called for the establishment of a pharmaceutical industry in the state to generate more job opportunities and requested an increase in the manpower of pharmacists to meet PHS standards across district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, and sub-centres.

Responding to the concerns, Health Minister Lyngdoh stated, “We will form a committee, headed by Commissioner Secretary Dr Joram Beda, to address these concerns and determine why the recruitment of qualified individuals has not occurred as required.”

Lyngdoh agreed with several issues raised, including the regulation of medication shops, the pending service rules for pharmacists, and the broader need for attention to these critical matters. “I will meet with the pharmacists again on the 28th to assess what needs to be done urgently,” she added.

Highlighting the urgency of these issues, Lyngdoh confirmed that a consultation with unemployed pharmacists would be held. “This is the first time the matter has been brought to my attention, and I am willing to listen,” she said.

The minister also pointed out a significant shortage of drug inspectors across districts. “This gap needs to be addressed. Inspections cannot happen if there are not enough officers,” she stated, emphasising the need to investigate and resolve these issues.

Lyngdoh stressed the importance of verifying the reports submitted by the pharmacists, studying the issues thoroughly, and developing a proper approach before presenting the findings to the Chief Minister.

She also mentioned a recent meeting with Ayush doctors who are similarly affected by the lack of service rules. “If there are no service rules, how can we proceed? Dentists also face this issue, as they are classified under various grades. These matters will be addressed, and we will work towards finding solutions.”

Lyngdoh assured, “It’s only fair to give the pharmacists, Ayush doctors, and dentists a patient hearing. We will work together to formalize and resolve these issues. While it will take time, we must start somewhere, and I am committed to doing so.”