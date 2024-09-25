Govt to soon finalise 108 services provider

SHILLONG, Sep 24: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said the department is moving forward with a pre-bid process to select the best 108 service provider.

“For a long time, they had conflicts with the government. Today, they came to thank me because we’ve increased their remuneration, reviewed their job profiles, improved leave policies, and addressed their health facilities. We’ve tackled problems they had been facing for many years,” Lyngdoh said.

She further noted that the department is on the verge of finalising the 108 tender process. “I am praying and hoping that this time, we will have no issues. We’ve learned from past mistakes, and several line departments are now members of the committee that will scrutinise the documents of the 108 team,” she added.

Lyngdoh mentioned that a pre-bid meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, had to be postponed due to an official programme. “All the vendors are aware of the rescheduling, and I hope we will successfully select the best 108 service provider. My priority remains the public’s benefit, and I aim to do justice to this process,” she said.

She also emphasised the importance of resolving worker-related issues before finalising the new vendor. “We need to fast-track these problems and resolve them before the vendor takes over, so they clearly understand their responsibilities and the terms and conditions we’re placing before them.”

“Without these measures, it would be difficult for the 108 workers to secure their rights in a formal platform like a vendor providing 108 services to the state. Hopefully, we’ve put those challenges behind us and can address any remaining concerns,” she added.

Since the departure of the 108 EMRI services, the department has been struggling to secure a new service provider, while also addressing the various demands of the workers’ union.