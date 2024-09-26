Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

DRDO, IIT Delhi develop lightweight bulletproof jackets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 26: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed lightweight bulletproof jackets with 360-degree protection, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The jackets, named ABHED (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat) have been developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT, Delhi. The ABHED jackets were developed using polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material.

“The design configuration is based on characterisation of various materials at high strain rate followed by appropriate modelling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO,” the Ministry said. The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary research and development trials as per the protocols.

“The jackets meet the highest threat levels and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in the respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army. With a minimum possible weight of 8.2 kgs and 9.5 kgs for different BIS levels, these modular-design jackets having front and rear armours provide 360-degree protection,” the Ministry said.

The ministry noted that based on the selection-criteria matrix, some Indian industries were shortlisted for the Transfer of Technology and handholding. The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries, it added.

“The lightweight bulletproof jacket exemplifies the effective ecosystem of successful defence research and development by DRDO, academia, and the industry,” Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R& D and Chairman of DRDO.

The DIA-CoE was formed by modifying the joint advanced technology center of DRDO at IIT Delhi in 2022 to involve industry and academia in defense research and development. It has been actively pursuing various projects on advanced technologies, involving DRDO scientists, academic researchers, and industry partners.

IANS

Previous article
First Sigma Voice Youth Conclave gets underway at RGU
Next article
Omar Abdullah senses defeat in J&K, changes stance on govt formation, says Smriti Irani
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘BJP has finished Haryana’: Rahul Gandhi vows caste census, employment generation

Karnal (Haryana), Sep 26: Hitting the poll campaign trail in election-bound Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday...
NATIONAL

Macron backs India for permanent UNSC membership, calls for comprehensive reforms

New York, Sep 26;  French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced strong support for India's inclusion as a permanent...
NATIONAL

‘Atmosphere was so chill’: Chess Olympiad winners share insights from meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hosted India’s young chess players at his official residence...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah senses defeat in J&K, changes stance on govt formation, says Smriti Irani

Jammu, Sep 26 : Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday that Omar...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘BJP has finished Haryana’: Rahul Gandhi vows caste census, employment generation

NATIONAL 0
Karnal (Haryana), Sep 26: Hitting the poll campaign trail...

Macron backs India for permanent UNSC membership, calls for comprehensive reforms

NATIONAL 0
New York, Sep 26;  French President Emmanuel Macron has...

‘Atmosphere was so chill’: Chess Olympiad winners share insights from meeting with PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

Popular news

‘BJP has finished Haryana’: Rahul Gandhi vows caste census, employment generation

NATIONAL 0
Karnal (Haryana), Sep 26: Hitting the poll campaign trail...

Macron backs India for permanent UNSC membership, calls for comprehensive reforms

NATIONAL 0
New York, Sep 26;  French President Emmanuel Macron has...

‘Atmosphere was so chill’: Chess Olympiad winners share insights from meeting with PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img