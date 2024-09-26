First Sigma Voice Youth Conclave gets underway at RGU

Guwahati, Sept 26: The first-ever Sigma Voice Youth Conclave 2024, organized by the Sigma Voice Club, kicked off on September 26th, 2024, at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) .

This two-day event is focused on engaging young minds in insightful discussions on diverse topics relevant to the Northeast and beyond. The first day featured a panel discussion on Diversity and Inclusion: Northeast Writing in English, bringing together eminent voices from the literary and cultural spheres.

The event began with a warm welcome speech delivered by the Deputy Dean and advisor of the Sigma Voice club. She highlighted the club’s mission to enrich the skills of students, fostering an environment of growth and creativity, according to a Press release.

The importance of northeast literature in the national scenario in terms of awareness and educating about its culture and heritage is being also highlighted in the event.

The panel consisted of esteemed guests, including Rashmi Narzary, Madhu Raghavendra, Aboli Wotsa, Dr. Subi Taba, and Nilotpal Gohain, with the session being moderated by Dr. Pronami Bhattacharya, Assistant Professor, English Department. Each of the panellists was felicitated with a token of appreciation and greeted with warm hospitality.

During the discussion, Rashmi Narzary delved into the importance of folklores and folktales in preserving the cultural heritage of the Northeast. Nilotpal Gohain took a more direct approach, encouraging students to write about the untold stories of the Northeast, highlighting its unique identity and the importance of representation in English literature. Other panellists shared their experiences, challenges,stories and insights, adding depth to the discussion on diversity and inclusion in writing.

The session was highly interactive, with students actively engaging with the panelists. The exchange of ideas provided many takeaways, encouraging students to think about their role in telling the stories of their region.

The first session concluded with a mesmerizing cultural dance performance by the university’s students which showcased the diverse cultures of the Northeast, perfectly aligning with the theme of the discussion and leaving the audience in awe.

Overall, Day 1 of the Sigma Voice Youth Conclave was a success, offering students valuable insights and inspiration for their creative endeavours. The event continues tomorrow, promising more enriching discussions and activities.