Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

No need to cut hills for Umroi airport expansion: Report

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The state’s Transport Department on Wednesday presented a detailed report to the Cabinet, exploring the possibility of expanding the Umroi Airport without cutting hills to operate larger aircraft such as Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.
The new study avoids the earlier proposal of cutting hills, which would have entailed an expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
He said in 2023, the state government sanctioned a comprehensive radar study of about 20 sq. km area surrounding the airport. The study, conducted in collaboration with the Airport Authority of India (AAI), yielded promising results.
He revealed that the study identified viable options for extending the runway within the existing airport premises, enabling Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 (170-180 seaters) to land. This will enable IndiGo and SpiceJet flights to operate from Umroi Airport.
While the government requires additional clearances and further discussions with the Centre, Sangma expressed optimism about the project’s prospects. He emphasised that the initial report is encouraging and that the government is hopeful to move forward.
“Since the DGCA is the authority, it is not correct on my part to say everything is on track. We now have a roadmap as the old studies were showing complicated challenges. We are hopeful (of a positive outcome) after meeting the DGCA,” he said.
The revised plan involves some land acquisition and construction but avoids flattening mountains as earlier studies suggested.
“We were earlier told we have to clear bigger mountains for bigger aircraft but that is not going to happen. Now, we know that our focus should be on the extension of the runway by clearing up some hurdles without any major chopping of the mountains and therefore, the cost is  going to be drastically less than what we had expected,” Sangma said.
He said the government can share more details after discussions with the Civil Aviation Ministry.
The Chief Minister also said the Revenue Department has been identifying land for acquisition to expand the Baljek Airport near Tura. “The AAI was not satisfied with the initial report and a detailed one is being worked out,” he said.

Previous article
SGPC says govt’s relocation proposal not satisfactory
Next article
Govt forms panel to address concerns of taxi associations
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU seeks Guv’s help for ILP implementation

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Members of the Khasi Students’ Union on Wednesday met Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar to seek...
MEGHALAYA

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday made it clear that the state government would...
SPORTS

Brook’s ton helps Eng end Oz’s 14-match winning run

Chester-Le-Street (UK), Sep 25 (AP) England captain Harry Brook struck his first one-day international century before his team...
MEGHALAYA

Govt forms panel to address concerns of taxi associations

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The state government has constituted a committee headed by the Director of Tourism and comprising...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU seeks Guv’s help for ILP implementation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Members of the Khasi Students’ Union...

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...

Brook’s ton helps Eng end Oz’s 14-match winning run

SPORTS 0
Chester-Le-Street (UK), Sep 25 (AP) England captain Harry Brook...
Load more

Popular news

KSU seeks Guv’s help for ILP implementation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Members of the Khasi Students’ Union...

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...

Brook’s ton helps Eng end Oz’s 14-match winning run

SPORTS 0
Chester-Le-Street (UK), Sep 25 (AP) England captain Harry Brook...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img