Thursday, September 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SGPC says govt’s relocation proposal not satisfactory

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 25: A Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation from Punjab has expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s proposal to relocate 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.
The members of the delegation attended a meeting, convened by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and discussed the matter along with the members of Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC). The meeting was held at the Main Secretariat on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Save Shillong Sikhs convener Jagmohan Singh, who had accompanied the SGPC delegation, said the government’s relocation proposal is not entirely satisfactory.
“We raised some concerns which are under discussions. I am sure we will be able to hammer out a good solution,” he said.
Singh said they are not in the state to create any trouble but help the state government find an amicable solution to the proposed relocation of the 342 families.
Further, he said they came to Meghalaya to express their solidarity as the matter concerns the Sikhs who had migrated to Meghalaya from Punjab 200 years ago.
Singh said the discussion is at the nascent stage and there is nothing that they can share now.
“We presented our viewpoint and we can only say that it was a constructive meeting. We are hopeful that this problem of the residents of Punjabi Lane will be resolved sooner than later,” Singh, who is a Punjab-based social activist, said.
Meanwhile, SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta said they expect that the solution to the problem will make everyone happy.
“Both the government and the Sikh families should be happy with the decision,” Mehta insisted.
HPC general secretary Gurjit Singh told reporters the Chief Secretary will inform them as and when the next meeting is scheduled.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had stated that a meeting, to be convened by the Chief Secretary, will be held by the end of this month to take a final decision on the relocation of the 342 families residing in Them Iew Mawlong.

