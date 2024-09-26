Thursday, September 26, 2024
On Dev Anand’s birth anniversary Hema Malini shares treasured moments from heart

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 26: Actress and politician Hema Malini is remembering the late actor Dev Anand on his birth anniversary. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several throwback pictures from the sets of the movies that the two worked together in.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and spoke about the fond memories of hers with the late actor. She wrote, “I have such lovely memories of Dev sahab who was in fact the hero of my 2nd big release with a top actor. I was raw, and in awe but he quickly put me at ease and behaved as if he was a good friend.

This attitude continued till the end, always exuding energy that would stimulate everyone”. She further mentioned, “I would never feel low or sad when he was around. Him calling me ‘Hema’ still reverberates in my ears. I truly loved him for the extraordinary person that he was and miss his warm presence even today. Happy birthday Dev sahab”.

It is the 101st anniversary of Dev Anand, who is considered one of the formidable forces of Indian cinema. Last year, the Film Heritage Foundation along with NFDC-NFAI organised a special film festival called “Dev Anand@100 – Forever Young”, and a retrospective to celebrate his birth centenary.

The festival screened four of his classic films, including ‘CID’, ‘Guide’, ‘Jewel Thief’, and ‘Johny Mera Naam’ across 30 cities in India. The films were restored in 4K resolution by NFDC-NFAI. Dev Anand’s career spanned over six decades, and has more than 100 titles to his credit.

He is a recipient of four Filmfare Awards, including two for Best Actor. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan, Indian third highest civilian honour in 2001 and with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002.

IANS

