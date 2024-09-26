Thursday, September 26, 2024
NATIONAL

Sanjay Raut loses BJP libel case, awarded 15-day jail

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Sep 26: A Mumbai Court has found Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut guilty in a 2022 defamation case filed by Medha K. Somaiya — wife of ex- Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya — and awarded him 15 days jail plus a fine of Rs 25,000, here on Thursday.

The order of Mazagon Metropolitan Magistrate Court came in the two-year-old libel suit filed by Medha Somaiya against Raut, who had alleged a Rs 100-crore toilet construction scam in Mira Road (Thane), linked to an NGO run by the Somaiyas.

Raut said that he had merely raised certain questions based on certain official records raising doubts on the toilet construction issue, which was also endorsed by ruling MahaYuti alliance leaders, “so where have I made any defamation”.

The SS(UBT) leader said he will challenge the Metropolitan Magistrate Court’s conviction order in a higher court shortly. Among other things, Raut had claimed that Medha Somaiya was involved in the scam after which she had lodged the libel case.

An elated Medha Somaiya expressed her happiness at the verdict and said that her faith in the judiciary has been vindicated. “I am an ordinary housewife, engaged in social service and educational activities, but will fight anyone who tries to harm my family members. I am satisfied with the court’s verdict. It will prevent others from making such absurd allegations,” Medha Somaiya told media persons.

In 2022, Raut had accused Medha Somaiya and her family members of the alleged scam and claimed he had documentary evidence to back it up, but failed to produce the same. The Somaiyas first complained to the Mulund Police Station, and later, filed a defamation suit in the Mazgaon Court, challenging Raut’s allegations and stating that “not even a one rupee scam has been committed”.

While the MahaYuti allies Shiv Sena-BJP-Nationalist Congress Party welcomed the court verdict, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-SS (UBT) flayed the outcome, terming it as “politically motivated” ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

IANS

