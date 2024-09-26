Thursday, September 26, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Siddaramaiah should quit to maintain dignity, public trust: Ex-CM Bommai

By: Agencies

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 26: Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately resign from his position if he wants to maintain his dignity.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, “CM Siddaramaiah has his own identity in Karnataka politics and his own public support. If he wants to maintain that, he must uphold high moral standards. If he behaves like everyone else, he too will join their ranks.”

Bommai further stated that complaints have been filed against CM Siddaramaiah, based on which the Governor issued orders, subsequently, the High Court and the Special Court have also issued orders. At every stage, the case is tightening further.

“A time for introspection has come. While anyone can fight their case in court, Siddaramaiah must maintain public trust in him. I hope he is able to preserve that trust,” he said.

Responding to a question about the alleged irregularities in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Board, Bommai said, “The SIT had submitted a charge sheet without naming ministers and chairpersons. They had tried to close the matter. However, since the CBI and ED have started investigating, they have now filed a charge sheet. Action against them is inevitable. If wrongdoing has occurred, we must continue the fight as an Opposition party.”

When asked about the ‘Bangalore Chalo’ movement planned by AHINDA (a pro-Backward Class, minority, and Dalit organisation), Bommai declined to comment on it but asserted that the BJP’s fight against CM Siddaramaiah would continue.

On the question of the BJP’s moral right to demand CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Bommai responded, “It’s not about who has allegations against them or not. The question now is about Siddaramaiah. In the past, when he was in the Opposition, he would question everyone’s morality. Now that he is Chief Minister, he must question his own morality and provide answers.”

Bommai further stated that a candidate for the Shiggaon constituency bye-election will be selected soon. “We have already held two meetings regarding this. Several aspirants have submitted their applications. After review, further action will be taken,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of a surprise candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, Bommai responded, “I’ve not been in town for the past ten days, so I’m unaware of any developments. However, the candidate will be finalised as soon as possible.”

IANS

