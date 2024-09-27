Friday, September 27, 2024
CM Sarma slams K’taka Minister for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply reacted to Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s criticism over the setting up of semiconductor manufacturing units in Assam and Gujarat by the Centre saying that the grand old party has an agenda to oppose the development of the northeastern state.

CM Sarma wrote on his X handle on Friday, “Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam’s rightful growth and progress.”

Earlier, Priyank Kharge posted on his social media handle, “Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don’t have an ecosystem of skills there. They don’t have an ecosystem of research there. They don’t have an ecosystem of incubation. They don’t have a system of ecosystem of innovations…when 70% of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don’t understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout.

That is unfair.” In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for four semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The facilities inaugurated include three semiconductor facilities in Gujarat and one in Assam’s Morigaon. Chief Minister Sarma then expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for allotting one semiconductor plant in Assam.

He said, “Development of the northeast is the top most priority of the Prime Minister. This semiconductor facility once comes up in the state, will provide a huge boost to the growth of industries here.” According to CM Sarma, this plant would give job opportunities to at least 30,000 youths in Assam.

More than 27,000 crore are to be invested to build the semiconductor facility here. “This is just the beginning. Assam will create history in the industrial sector in the coming days,” he had said then.
Canadian MP lambasts Khalistani extremists for promoting new conspiracy theories on Kanishka bombings
Infiltration attempt foiled, three Bangladeshi nationals pushed back: Assam CM
