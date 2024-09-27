Friday, September 27, 2024
Infiltration attempt foiled, three Bangladeshi nationals pushed back: Assam CM

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Sep 27: At least three Bangladeshi nationals who tried to enter Indian territory illegally were pushed back by the security forces, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border – Masum Khan – Iqbal Hussain – Mujanur Rehman. They were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.”

Four days ago, four Bangladeshi infiltrators were pushed back by the security forces along Assam’s Karimganj district. CM Sarma had said, “In yet another successful pushback operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border 1. Sohil Hawladar 2. Shah Alam 3. Sourab Hawladar 4. Md Kawsar.” Notably, the Chief Minister had earlier announced a slew of measures to deal with the infiltration issue from Bangladesh which has seen a spike in the last few days.

According to him, recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state. CM Sarma shared data which showed from January this year to date, a total of 54 illegal immigrants have been detected — 48 in the Karimganj district, four in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

“Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin, while nine were arrested in Karimganj. Additionally, there have been reports of suspected non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the state, particularly in Upper Assam and North Assam districts.

The detection of such individuals is critical, given the potential threat to national security,” the Chief Minister mentioned. He also stated that Assam Police was directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants while taking steps to repatriate these individuals. –IANS

CM Sarma slams K’taka Minister for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam
2nd Test: Akash Deep’s twin strike leaves Bangladesh for 74/2 at Lunch
