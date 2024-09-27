Friday, September 27, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

India’s UNSC permanent seat bid gets more endorsements

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

United Nations, Sep 27: While most of the leaders speaking at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting have called for reforming the Security Council, three countries, specifically, said that India should get a permanent seat.

The Council, struggling to tackle major security and peace issues, highlights the need for a comprehensive reform, Micronesia’s President Wesley Simina said on Thursday. “It is time for permanent membership of the Security Council to be expanded to include Japan, India, Germany, Brazil, and representation from the African continent,” he said.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro expressed support for two countries with which Lisbon has historical ties, India and Brazil, getting permanent seats. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced strong support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), along with permanent African representation, Brazil, Japan and Germany and more seats for elected members as well.

“If we want the system to deliver for the poorest and most vulnerable then their voices must be heard. We need to make the system more representative and more responsive to those who need it most. So we will make the case not just for fairer outcomes, but fairer representation in how we reach them.

And this also applies to the Security Council. It has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act — not paralysed by politics. We want to see permanent African representation on the Council, Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent members, and more seats for elected members as well,” Starmer said while addressing the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In earlier sessions this week, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric Font and France’s President Emmanuel Macron backed India’s quest for a permanent seat on the Council. Two other permanent members of the Council, the US, and Russia, are also backing India.

IANS

Previous article
RG Kar case: CBI tracks major lapses in inquest report
Next article
How India can unlock full agroforestry potential, empower farmers: EAC-PM’s game-changing tips
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024, up from...
NATIONAL

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant

New Delhi, Sep 27:  In order to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, India needs about 10...
INTERNATIONAL

Jindal India Institute trains over 30 foreign diplomats, journalists to deepen understanding of India’s Foreign and Security Policy

Sonipat, Sep 27:  The Jindal India Institute (JII) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) hosted 31 foreign diplomats,...
Environment

How India can unlock full agroforestry potential, empower farmers: EAC-PM’s game-changing tips

New Delhi, Sep 27: Despite being a tropical country, India has not been able to unlock the full...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract...

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 27:  In order to become a...

Jindal India Institute trains over 30 foreign diplomats, journalists to deepen understanding of India’s Foreign and Security Policy

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sonipat, Sep 27:  The Jindal India Institute (JII) of...
Load more

Popular news

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract...

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 27:  In order to become a...

Jindal India Institute trains over 30 foreign diplomats, journalists to deepen understanding of India’s Foreign and Security Policy

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sonipat, Sep 27:  The Jindal India Institute (JII) of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img