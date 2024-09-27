Friday, September 27, 2024
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: CBI tracks major lapses in inquest report

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Sep 27:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found severe lapses in the inquest report in the R.G. Kar rape-murder case, said sources here on Friday. Sources said the first lapse was detected when the magistrate’s report mentioned that he got only 20 minutes to examine the body of the victim, an unusually short period considering the seriousness of the matter.

In legal terms an inquest report is a document that records the findings of a police officer or magistrate in an investigation into a death that was sudden, unexplained or violent and is prepared to determine the cause of death and whether it was unnatural or suspicious.

Sources added that from the short period that the judicial magistrate was given to examine the body of the victim, the investigating officials believe that unnecessary haste was adopted in case of preparation of the inquest report just as it was done in case of completing the autopsy process which was completed in just 70 minutes.

The second lapse as identified by the investigating officials was the absence of detailed mentions and descriptions of the wounds on the body of the victim in the inquest report, sources added.

The third lapse as identified by sources, was the absence of vivid descriptions of the different exhibits witnessed near the victim’s body at the time of examination for preparing the inquest report. At the same time, the investigating officials have also identified major contradictions in certain contents mentioned in the post-mortem report and the seizure list given by city police who handled the initial investigation before the central agency took charge of the investigation following a Supreme Court order.

The contradictions, sources added, were also about the mention of the garments of the victims. The woman doctor was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Three people have been arrested in the case so far.

IANS

Sensex trades near all-time high, Infosys and Wipro top gainers
India's UNSC permanent seat bid gets more endorsements
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

