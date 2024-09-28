Saturday, September 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews AlertSCIENCE

NASA-SpaceX to launch Crew 9 mission to bring back Sunita Williams

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 28:  NASA-SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-9 — an astronaut and a cosmonaut — to the International Space Station (ISS), in a mission that aims to bring back stranded Indian-Origin Sunita Williams back to Earth in February next year.

According to NASA, the liftoff is targeted for 1:17 p.m. EDT (10:47 pm IST) on Saturday from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. “This is the first human spaceflight mission to launch from that pad,” the US space agency said. The Crew-9 was initially expected to launch on Thursday but was postponed due to poor weather conditions due to hurricane Helene, currently impacting the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The flight will carry NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the orbiting laboratory for about five-month science mission. They will return to Earth in February along with Williams and Butch Willmore.

Williams and Willmore travelled to the ISS on an eight-day sojourn on the faulty Boeing’s Starliner. While the Starliner was declared unfit for human travel by NASA, and it returned safely to Earth, the astronaut duo are stuck in space.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Flight Readiness Review confirmed that all systems are “go” for the launch, ensuring that the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are ready for this critical mission. For the first time since May 2020 test flight, SpaceX is launching two astronauts to the ISS on a Dragon spacecraft.

In a bid to make room for Williams and Willmore in the orbiting lab, NASA had pulled out two other Crew-9 members — commander Zena Cardman and three-time shuttle flier Stephanie Wilson. The Crew-9 mission will fly with two empty with extra cargo and supplies, including a new Dragon spacesuit for Wilmore (one for Williams is already aboard the ISS). The targeted docking time is approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday (3.30 am Monday), NASA said.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal: Army’s Spear Corps felicitates Naib Subedar Hokato Sema
Next article
IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya have raised concerns regarding the transparency of the recently...
NATIONAL

Mumbai on high alert after potential security threat tip-off

Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Mumbai Police have beefed up security in and around the city especially at...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards

Mumbai, Sep 28:  At the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the Tamil action...
NATIONAL

‘Inform people about 70 cases pending against you’: HD Kumaraswamy dares Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday dared Karnataka Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya...

Mumbai on high alert after potential security threat tip-off

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Mumbai Police have beefed...

IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 28:  At the 24th edition of the...
Load more

Popular news

Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya...

Mumbai on high alert after potential security threat tip-off

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Mumbai Police have beefed...

IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 28:  At the 24th edition of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img