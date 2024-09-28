Next round of border talks likely in Oct, says Conrad

GUWAHATI, Sep 27: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the next round of formal talks to resolve the interstate border disputes with Assam is likely to take place in October.

He stressed that the discussion over the areas that have complications has to be thorough to ensure no oversight of any aspect by both the states.

“Regarding border differences, we have been having regular meetings. Unofficially also, I had multiple discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Sangma said in Guwahati.

He said it has been decided to take up the dialogue soon and the next round is most likely to be held in October.

“Some areas are very, very complicated. We have to ensure that we discuss in minute details,” he said, referring to the six places of dispute that have not been resolved yet. (PTI)