Saturday, September 28, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Next round of border talks likely in Oct, says Conrad

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Sep 27: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the next round of formal talks to resolve the interstate border disputes with Assam is likely to take place in October.
He stressed that the discussion over the areas that have complications has to be thorough to ensure no oversight of any aspect by both the states.
“Regarding border differences, we have been having regular meetings. Unofficially also, I had multiple discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Sangma said in Guwahati.
He said it has been decided to take up the dialogue soon and the next round is most likely to be held in October.
“Some areas are very, very complicated. We have to ensure that we discuss in minute details,” he said, referring to the six places of dispute that have not been resolved yet. (PTI)

Previous article
VPP asks Pala to take on Dhar if he has proof
Next article
Urban governance: M’laya third worst-performing state
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Matchu cha·aniko champengna jinma re·jomna manchianiko GH-oba jegala

TURA: India a·song gimikon matchu den·aniko champengna miksonganio dolsa Hindu manderangni a·dokni skotong Shillong songjinmao re·jomaniko ong·atna tik...
INTERNATIONAL

Prez Erdogan skips mention of Kashmir, focuses on Gaza

New York, Sep 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not mention Kashmir in his address at the...
SALANTINI JANERA

SWGH-o World Rabies Day-ko manianga

AMPATI: Sukrobar salo South West Garo Hills a·jani Health department, Veterinary aro Education department-rang baksa nangrime, World Rabies...
INTERNATIONAL

Harris leads Trump in several battleground states: Polls

Washington, Sep 27: US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the lead over her Republican presidential rival Donald...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Matchu cha·aniko champengna jinma re·jomna manchianiko GH-oba jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: India a·song gimikon matchu den·aniko champengna miksonganio dolsa...

Prez Erdogan skips mention of Kashmir, focuses on Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Sep 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

SWGH-o World Rabies Day-ko manianga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
AMPATI: Sukrobar salo South West Garo Hills a·jani Health...
Load more

Popular news

Matchu cha·aniko champengna jinma re·jomna manchianiko GH-oba jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: India a·song gimikon matchu den·aniko champengna miksonganio dolsa...

Prez Erdogan skips mention of Kashmir, focuses on Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Sep 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

SWGH-o World Rabies Day-ko manianga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
AMPATI: Sukrobar salo South West Garo Hills a·jani Health...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img