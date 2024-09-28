Saturday, September 28, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VPP asks Pala to take on Dhar if he has proof

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 27: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has made it clear that the damning allegations against Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar are serious in nature and MPCC president Vincent H Pala should challenge the NPP leader and lodge a formal complaint against him if he had the evidence to back his claim.
The MPCC president had accused Dhar of indulging in drug trade and illegal coal activities. In return, Dhar slapped a Rs 100-crore defamation case against the former.
“The allegation made against the Deputy Chief Minister is a serious matter. Let Vincent Pala file a formal complaint if he has any evidence,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, while making it clear that the VPP does not have any evidence against Dhar.
He pointed out that his party was deeply concerned with the growing drug menace in Meghalaya and castigated the state government for not being serious about tackling the problem.
It may be recalled that Pala had accused Dhar of being the “spokesperson” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that Dhar was under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In retaliation, Dhar has issued a legal notice to Pala, through a New Delhi-based legal firm, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unqualified apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.

Previous article
Three MPs from state nominated to parliamentary committees
Next article
Next round of border talks likely in Oct, says Conrad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Matchu cha·aniko champengna jinma re·jomna manchianiko GH-oba jegala

TURA: India a·song gimikon matchu den·aniko champengna miksonganio dolsa Hindu manderangni a·dokni skotong Shillong songjinmao re·jomaniko ong·atna tik...
INTERNATIONAL

Prez Erdogan skips mention of Kashmir, focuses on Gaza

New York, Sep 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not mention Kashmir in his address at the...
SALANTINI JANERA

SWGH-o World Rabies Day-ko manianga

AMPATI: Sukrobar salo South West Garo Hills a·jani Health department, Veterinary aro Education department-rang baksa nangrime, World Rabies...
INTERNATIONAL

Harris leads Trump in several battleground states: Polls

Washington, Sep 27: US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the lead over her Republican presidential rival Donald...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Matchu cha·aniko champengna jinma re·jomna manchianiko GH-oba jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: India a·song gimikon matchu den·aniko champengna miksonganio dolsa...

Prez Erdogan skips mention of Kashmir, focuses on Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Sep 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

SWGH-o World Rabies Day-ko manianga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
AMPATI: Sukrobar salo South West Garo Hills a·jani Health...
Load more

Popular news

Matchu cha·aniko champengna jinma re·jomna manchianiko GH-oba jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: India a·song gimikon matchu den·aniko champengna miksonganio dolsa...

Prez Erdogan skips mention of Kashmir, focuses on Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Sep 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

SWGH-o World Rabies Day-ko manianga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
AMPATI: Sukrobar salo South West Garo Hills a·jani Health...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img