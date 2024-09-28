VPP asks Pala to take on Dhar if he has proof

SHILLONG, Sep 27: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has made it clear that the damning allegations against Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar are serious in nature and MPCC president Vincent H Pala should challenge the NPP leader and lodge a formal complaint against him if he had the evidence to back his claim.

The MPCC president had accused Dhar of indulging in drug trade and illegal coal activities. In return, Dhar slapped a Rs 100-crore defamation case against the former.

“The allegation made against the Deputy Chief Minister is a serious matter. Let Vincent Pala file a formal complaint if he has any evidence,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, while making it clear that the VPP does not have any evidence against Dhar.

He pointed out that his party was deeply concerned with the growing drug menace in Meghalaya and castigated the state government for not being serious about tackling the problem.

It may be recalled that Pala had accused Dhar of being the “spokesperson” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that Dhar was under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In retaliation, Dhar has issued a legal notice to Pala, through a New Delhi-based legal firm, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unqualified apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.