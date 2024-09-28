Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya have raised concerns regarding the transparency of the recently declared results for the recruitment of staff nurses under the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board, Health and Family Welfare Department, the results of which were declared today morning.

Lurstep Nongrum, one of the nurses, speaking to media persons, alleged that the results, which were announced without providing crucial details such as the names of the candidates, their respective marks, and the category they belong to, have sparked doubts over the fairness of the selection process.

The results, displayed as a list of roll numbers of candidates eligible for physical verification, have led to dissatisfaction among those who had appeared for the examination, with many demanding more clarity.

The nurses speaking about how the health minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh had agreed to making the results more transparent, said, they demand that the results should have the details about how many candidates appeared, the number of centre’s allotted, the marks of the candidates and the categories by Monday.