Saturday, September 28, 2024
Vehicle crash kills four in rural Australia

Sydney, Sep 28: Four people, including two young men aged 18 and 19, died in a two-vehicle crash in the rural area of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW), NSW police said in a statement on Saturday.

The police said that emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.20 p.m. local time on Friday on Newell Highway, approximately 35 km south of NSW’s city Dubbo, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Officers attended the scene and found that a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Hiace van had collided.

Two young men who were in the Toyota Hilux, aged 18 and 19, as well as a man and a woman, both aged 57, who were in the van, all died on the spot. They are yet to be formally identified, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Toyota Hilux was taken to Dubbo Hospital with suspected leg injuries, the police added.

IANS

