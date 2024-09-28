Saturday, September 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Plantation sector has huge tourism potential for state: Experts at Kerala Travel Mart

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kochi, Sep 28:  Experts at the 12th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart, the state’s flagship tourism promotion event, on Saturday opined that Kerala Tourism will reach a new level if the potential of the state’s plantation sector spread over 7,12,000 hectares is fully utilised. Jose Dominic, the first president of Kerala Travel Mart Society and head of CGH Earth, described the plantations as the hospitality industry’s “gold mine”.

“If the tourism promoters are allowed to invest in the plantation sector, it can do wonders,” he said. He also pointed out that the existing buildings in the plantations can also be converted into rooms and allied infrastructure for tourism activities. KTM Society President Jose Pradeep said that the plantation region is the most suitable for fully tapping the tourism potential of Kerala’s verdant hills.

“Although on a small scale, many plantation owners organise tourism activities on the homestay model. But it is possible to bring a unified system through the Plantation Directorate started by the state government,” said Pradeep.

He further pointed out that the plantations are rich with heritage bungalows and pristine beauty spots. If this is utilised, it will significantly benefit the state’s hospitality industry. Suja Arun, a tourism entrepreneur focused on the area, said opening up at least ten per cent of the tourism potential of the plantation sector would make a tremendous difference. “Today, many tourism enterprises in the plantation region operate under homestay licenses,” she said.

“If there is a generous approach on the government side, there will be no other tourism product that can provide such a variety of products and services.” Vaisali Boosana, a senior manager at the Briar Tea Bungalow, believes Kerala’s approach to the plantation sector is much better.

She said that in many places in Tamil Nadu, estate bungalows are not even allowed to be repaired. According to her, investing in this sector in Kerala is a profitable venture, and all of Briar’s bungalows in Kerala are holidaymakers’ favourite destinations.

IANS

Previous article
Vehicle crash kills four in rural Australia
Next article
Two terrorists killed, five security personnel injured in ongoing J&K encounter
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya have raised concerns regarding the transparency of the recently...
NATIONAL

Mumbai on high alert after potential security threat tip-off

Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Mumbai Police have beefed up security in and around the city especially at...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards

Mumbai, Sep 28:  At the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the Tamil action...
INTERNATIONAL

NASA-SpaceX to launch Crew 9 mission to bring back Sunita Williams

New Delhi, Sep 28:  NASA-SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-9 -- an astronaut and a cosmonaut --...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya...

Mumbai on high alert after potential security threat tip-off

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Mumbai Police have beefed...

IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 28:  At the 24th edition of the...
Load more

Popular news

Nurses raise concerns over transparency in recent recruitment results

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 28: A section of nurses in Meghalaya...

Mumbai on high alert after potential security threat tip-off

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Mumbai Police have beefed...

IIFA 2024: ‘Jailer’, ‘Dasara’ win ‘Best Picture’; Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur take home ‘Leading Actress’ awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 28:  At the 24th edition of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img