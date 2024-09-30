Monday, September 30, 2024
NATIONAL

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Washington, to hold bilateral talks with Blinken

By: Migrate Admin

Washington, Sep 30:  External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, where a range of bilateral and global issues will be on the agenda.

Among the key topics expected to be discussed are the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. EAM Jaishankar arrived in Washington, DC, on Sunday. This marks his first visit to the US capital since the Modi government was re-elected for a third consecutive term.

During his stay, in addition to his meeting with Blinken, the External Affairs Minister will also engage with other high-ranking officials from the US administration, as well as members of the Cabinet. His itinerary includes an interaction with the think tank community, notably a session hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP), where he will discuss the future of US-India relations.

The CEIP, a globally recognised nonpartisan think tank with a focus on international affairs, operates across various regions, including Europe, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, and the US. EAM Jaishankar will join CEIP President Mariano Florentino Cuellar in a conversation focused on the evolving strategic partnership between the United States and India. The think tank underscored India’s increasing global strategic importance, particularly in shaping US foreign policy.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in 2023 and his more recent bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, CEIP highlighted how these interactions demonstrate the growing significance of US-India ties. On September 30, President Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, where both leaders discussed an array of regional and global issues.

PM Modi described the talks as “extremely fruitful” in a social media post. Similarly, President Biden expressed his admiration for PM Modi’s ability to identify new avenues for cooperation during each of their meetings. In its announcement of the upcoming session, CEIP remarked, “Amidst fast-paced global developments, India’s bilateral ties with the United States have grown more extensive.

The two countries have deepened partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, as well as on defence innovation and critical and emerging technologies.” The event will also address pressing questions about India’s role in global leadership and how the two nations can strengthen cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, democracy, security, and trade.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

