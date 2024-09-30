Monday, September 30, 2024
Distasteful and disgraceful: HM Shah slams Kharge over remarks on PM

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 30:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was “distasteful and disgraceful”.

Taking this to social media X, HM Shah stated, “Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.”

“In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power. It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly,” said HM Shah.

HM Shah further stated, “As for the health of Kharge, PM Modi prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.” Earlier on Sunday, during a poll rally in J&K’s Kathua district, the Congress President nearly fainted while addressing the crowd.

As he gathered strength, he commented that he wouldn’t die before seeing PM Modi being ousted from power. “We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power. I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please excuse me,” Kharge remarked resuming his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and inquired about his health after his sudden illness during campaigning. “PM Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and enquired about his health,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

IANS

Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award
EAM Jaishankar arrives in Washington, to hold bilateral talks with Blinken
