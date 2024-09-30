Shillong Chamber Choir springs surprise at Alan Walker show

SHILLONG, Sep 29: All roads led to the Lariti Performing Arts Centre, Mawkasiang, on Saturday, where world-renowned radio jockey Alan Walker performed in the open premises, which were beautifully decorated for the event. Alan Walker, a Norwegian DJ and record producer, is 27 years old and began making music around 2012. Today, he is one of the world’s biggest contemporary musical names. The over ten thousand-strong, music-loving crowd was over the moon.

On this spectacular occasion, Alan Walker sprang a surprise when he announced that the Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) would be joining him on stage.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, William R Basaiawmoit, singer at SCC, said, “What a thrill it was to have shared the stage and music with one of the world’s biggest contemporary musical names – Alan Walker, and that too in our very own Shillong. When we heard the collaboration was becoming a reality — where we were to do a live collaboration on his latest single, ‘Children Of The Sun,’ which featured Pritam and Vishal Mishra — the days that followed went by in a blur. From our teams being in touch with one another to Riewbankit and I tirelessly writing the vocal arrangements for our rendition, to hearing Alan love our version, to working with the wonderful kids (the youngest of whom was 5), to the rehearsals, and finally being welcomed on stage to such a big cheer in front of ten thousand people, it was all such a buzz and an exhilaration.”

The other choir members were equally ecstatic. They said, “It truly was an honour to have been the only guest artist on Alan Walker’s set and to have represented our people and region on a version of his latest single. It turned the show from one with so much energy and joy into something that made us feel grateful and emotional for such a unique opportunity. We’d like to thank Alan Walker and his team once again, and also thank the organizers for putting together such a great show for our people to experience.”

The Shillong Chamber Choir has been performing across the country and at various events but had never had the opportunity to perform on their home ground. Alan Walker gave them that rare opportunity, for which the choir members expressed profound gratitude.