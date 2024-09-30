Soil dumping at Mawlai Mawroh raises concern

SHILLONG, Sep 29: Many have raised questions about the dumping of soil inside Law Syiem, near the road junction leading to SAN-KER, Mawlai Mawroh.

People passing through this road have expressed concern, as the dumping of soil has negatively impacted the pine trees in Law Syiem.

“It is really painful to see huge trucks dumping soil inside Law Syiem. The dumping has destroyed the forest area, especially the pine trees,” some residents complained.

It has been reported that the soil being dumped at the site comes from the land of the Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Sing Syiem, in Umshing-Mawkynroh. “The Syiem of Mylliem does not need permission to dump soil inside Law Syiem, as it falls under Hima Mylliem,” it was noted.

Attempts to reach the Syiem of Mylliem for comment went unanswered.

Meanwhile, KHADC Deputy CEM Pynshngain N Syiem stated that they have not received any complaints regarding the dumping of soil inside Law Syiem. “We will take action if we receive an official complaint,” he said.