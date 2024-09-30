Tuesday, October 1, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary calls on Meghalaya Governor

Shillong, Sept 30 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary,  called on the Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayashankar today at Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, the Union Minister and the Governor discussed key initiatives to enhance skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities in Meghalaya. Chaudhary highlighted the Union Government’s ongoing schemes aimed at empowering the youth with market-relevant skills, fostering job creation, and promoting entrepreneurship in the region.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the Ministry’s focus on skilling the youth, particularly in Meghalaya, where there is significant potential for developing talent across diverse sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and traditional crafts.

He highlighted the importance of skill development in driving socio-economic progress and providing the youth with better livelihood opportunities. He emphasized mainly on the growth of Agro-bases industries and textile sector.

The meeting concluded, with a shared commitment to empowering the people and youth of Meghalaya through skill development and entrepreneurial growth.

Dry Days declared on Oct 2, 11 and 12 in WJH
2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz admits to being surprised over India's attacking approach
