Dry Days declared on Oct 2, 11 and 12 in WJH

Jowai, Sep 30: The District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) District, has declared Dry Day on the October 2 on account of “Gandhi Jayanti” and on the 11th & 12th October on account of Navaratri & Dussehra in the entire area of West Jaintia Hills District.

All IMFL wholesale vend, IMFL Canteen shall remain closed on the above mentioned date.