Tuesday, October 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dry Days declared on Oct 2, 11 and 12 in WJH

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Jowai, Sep 30: The District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) District,  has declared Dry Day on the October 2 on account of “Gandhi Jayanti” and on the 11th & 12th October  on account of Navaratri & Dussehra in the entire area of West Jaintia Hills District.
All IMFL wholesale vend, IMFL Canteen shall remain closed on the above mentioned date.

