Tuesday, October 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Housing minister negates foul play in supply of roofing sheets

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: Housing Minister Marcuise Marak has given a clean chit to the department facing allegations of issuing orders to a firm to supply corrugated aluminium roofing sheets worth a fortune without calling for tenders.
He told media persons on Monday that the tendering process was done before he was inducted into the Cabinet and the department did not feel the need to go for re-tendering as the firm had been empanelled for two years.
“There is no foul play and everything was done according to the official procedure,” he said.
Referring to an RTI reply, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) alleged that the Departmental Tender Committee under the Housing Department, along with the Director of Housing, unilaterally issued supply orders to Hariana Iron Works Pvt. Ltd. for an amount of Rs 188.88 crore without calling for any tenders or quotations.
The HYC said it planned to file a formal complaint with the Parliamentary Affairs Committee, demanding a probe into the matter and necessary corrective actions.
Stating that the HYC is at liberty to file complaints, he said the group had earlier complained about the poor quality of the corrugated aluminium roofing sheet and an inquiry was conducted accordingly.
“The inquiry report, which indicates the corrugated aluminium sheets are of good quality, is being examined by the department,” Marak said.
“Our officers are very strict while receiving materials and they make sure that the company supplies exactly what we wanted,” he said, adding that the HYC has come up with a new issue as it could not find fault with the quality of the materials.

Previous article
ADCs submit proposal of Rs 8,800 cr
Next article
State faces right-wing hate on social media
