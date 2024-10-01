Tuesday, October 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

ADCs submit proposal of Rs 8,800 cr

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: The three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of the state have submitted a proposal of Rs 8,877.51 crore to the 16th Finance Commission. Out of this total, Rs 2,641.54 crore has been proposed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Rs 5,042.30 crore by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), and Rs 1,019.60 crore by the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).
Additionally, the ADCs have proposed a 2% contingency charge, amounting to Rs 174.07 crore.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting the members of the 16th Finance Commission, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem mentioned that they have requested more untied grants from the next fiscal year. He explained that the 15th Finance Commission had primarily recommended tied grants for water and health sanitation projects.
“We faced difficulties because the Councils also need funding for developing schools, colleges, and community buildings. More untied grants would allow the Councils to undertake a broader range of developmental activities beyond water and sanitation projects,” Syiem said. The KHADC CEM added that the Council could then allocate funds for developmental activities proposed by traditional heads or nokmas.
Syiem also urged the Finance Commission to route funding for the ADCs through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), North Eastern Council (NEC), or the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Moreover, he requested grants to support the Councils’ day-to-day operations under the central government’s revenue deficit budget grant.
“This would ensure the councils avoid issues related to non-payment of salaries in the coming years,” Syiem concluded.

