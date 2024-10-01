Wednesday, October 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi serving jail term in VIP style, claims provincial minister

Lahore, Oct 1: Azma Bokhari, the Information Minister of Pakistan Punjab’s provincial government, on Tuesday lashed out at Barrister Saif, the Information Advisor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, for making “false claims and accusations” against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Saif had recently claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi – currently serving a sentence at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail – was being harassed on orders of Punjab CM.

“Under Maryam’s orders, Bushra Bibi is being subjected to late-night searches, including invasive body inspections in front of cameras, causing her mental distress. This mistreatment is part of attempts to break Imran Khan, but Bushra Bibi continues to stand firmly by his side,” said Barrister Saif.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Azma Bokhari slammed Saif for creating sensationalism in order to stay in the news. “This is a ridiculous way to stay in the news. Lying and creating sensational news has been Bushra Bibi’s old hobby. Bushra Bibi can eat eggs, chicken, or chicken broth, Maryam Nawaz doesn’t care. Maryam Nawaz is not even aware of which cell Bushra Bibi is in at the Adiala Jail. Just like her husband Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi has been given B-Class facilities in jail,” remarked Bokhari. She claimed that Maryam Nawaz faced worse circumstances during Imran Khan’s rule.

“Both husband and wife are serving their jail time in VIP style. Bushra Bibi is in jail for stealing gifts from Toshakhana and for her involvement in the misappropriation of 190 million pounds. The privileges both Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan enjoy in jail are unimaginable for an ordinary citizen,” said Bokhari.

The minister also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for playing the “woman card” and attempting to create a false narrative based on lies. “Maryam Nawaz endured difficult conditions in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore and NAB (National Accountability Bureau) detention facilities, and those hardships were imposed on her at Bushra Bibi’s request. Maryam Nawaz faced the jail’s harshness but never played the women card,” she asserted.

RG Kar impact: Bengal govt notifies new structure of patients’ welfare committees

Kolkata, Oct 1: The office of West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Tuesday issued a notification regarding...

