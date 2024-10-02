Italian PM Meloni to host G7 leaders’ call on escalating tension in Middle East

Rome, Oct 2: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will on Wednesday evening, India time, host a call of Group of Seven (G7) leaders on the worsening of the crisis in the Middle East following Iran’s attack on Israel on Tuesday night.

Meloni took the decision after holding an urgent Cabinet meeting at Palazzo Chigi to discuss the situation and assess the necessary measures after the latest escalation. The meeting was attended by the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who joined remotely; the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto; Undersecretary of State Alfredo Mantovano, who is delegated authority for the security services; the heads of the secret services; the diplomatic advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers; and, the Italian Ambassador to Israel, Luca Ferrari, who also joined remotely.

“Italy will continue to strive for a diplomatic solution, including in its capacity as chair of the G7. I have convened a leaders’ level meeting for this afternoon,” Meloni was quoted as telling her Cabinet.

Earlier, Italy condemned Iran’s attack on Israel, expressing deep concern over the ongoing developments and appealed to the responsibility of all regional players, calling for any further escalation to be avoided.

“Italy will keep working towards a diplomatic solution, also as current G7 President, to stabilise the Israel-Lebanon border through full application of Resolution 1701. In this context, Italy invites the United Nations Security Council to consider strengthening the UNIFIL mission’s mandate in order to ensure security along the border between Israel and Lebanon, pursuant to applicable UN resolutions,” said a statement issued by Meloni’s office.

“It is equally urgent to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, in line with Resolution 2735. The Italian Government’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety of Italian citizens and the military personnel serving in the UNIFIL contingent. The Government task force has been put on permanent alert to constantly monitor developments in the situation and to promptly take any necessary action,” it added.

On Tuesday, during her call with the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati, Meloni assured that Italy will continue to work for a de-escalation at regional level. The G7 is an informal forum of the leaders of seven major industrialized nations, including Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States. Italy currently holds the G7 presidency and hosted the G7 Summit from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnazia in the country’s southern region of Apulia.

Minister Narendra Modi had attended the G7 Summit’s Outreach Sessions at the invitation of Italian PM Meloni in what was his first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

IANS