Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 2: Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film’ Do Patti’ is sharing her opinion on breaking the rulebook. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself wearing an inverted suit with the button closure of the blazer at her back.

She wrote in the caption, “If u don’t like the rules .. break the damn book !#suitup #idontfollowtherules #rulebreaker #mirrormirroronthewall #wearitbackwards”. Earlier, the actress took to her social media account and shared a funny take on Mumbai’s torrential rains. Kajol, who enjoys a following of 17.3 million on Instagram, shared a short glimpse from her film, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, helmed by Karan Johar. She wrote a caption, “Me running to get some bhajiyas and chai to enjoy the #mumbairains (with the emoji of two umbrellas)”.

In the clip, Kajol posted a scene in which she runs in the forest in heavy rain, while taking a satirical dig on Mumbai’s weather. Mumbai faced heavy rainfall which seems to continue for more than a week.

The actress also shared a glimpse of the heavy rainfall from her home. In the video, Kajol captured the rain falling like a waterfall from upside down with a flash of lightning. She captioned the video, “#waterfallin.. Loving this rain (with stars in eyes emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Do Patti’ in which she will share the screen with Kriti Sanon. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, the writer behind the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ franchise. She is also producing the film alongside Kriti Sanon. ‘Do Patti’ marks Kriti’s debut as a producer under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

IANS

