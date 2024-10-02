Wednesday, October 2, 2024
spot_img
HealthwellnessNATIONAL

Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New York, Oct 2: A team of researchers on Wednesday reported a new injectable solution to prevent and treat hypoglycemia condition in diabetic patients. According to the team, if glucose levels plunge too low, people can experience hypoglycemia, which can lead to dizziness, cognitive impairment, seizures or comas.

Researchers in the journal ACS Central Science report encapsulating the hormone glucagon. Glucagon is a hormone that signals the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream. It’s typically given by injection to counteract severe hypoglycemia in people who have diabetes.

To improve glucagon stability and prevent hypoglycemia, Andrea Hevener and Heather Maynard looked to micelles — nanoscale, soap-like bubbles that can be customised to assemble or disassemble in different environments and are used for drug delivery.

They developed a glucose-responsive micelle that encapsulates and protects glucagon in the bloodstream when sugar levels are normal but dissolves if levels drop dangerously low. To prevent hypoglycemia, the micelles could be injected ahead of time and circulate in the bloodstream until they are needed.

In mouse trials, the nanocapsules activated when blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low and quickly restored glucose levels. In lab experiments, the researchers observed that the micelles disassembled only in liquid environments that mimicked hypoglycemic conditions in both human and mice bodies: less than 60 milligrams of glucose per deciliter. Next, when mice experiencing insulin-induced hypoglycemia received an injection of the specialized micelles, they achieved normal blood sugar levels within 40 minutes.

From additional toxicity and biosafety studies in mice, the researchers note that empty micelles didn’t trigger an immune response or induce organ damage. “While more studies are needed, the researchers say their proof-of-concept is a first step toward a new on-demand and effective method for preventing or mitigating extremely low blood sugar levels,” the researchers noted.

IANS

Previous article
Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post
Next article
Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Priyanka campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana, shares personal story to strike chord

New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on a poll trail in Haryana on Wednesday, campaigned for...
NATIONAL

Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Imphal, Oct 2: At least three persons, including a Manipur Rifles trooper, were killed and 30 others injured...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post

Mumbai, Oct 2: Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film’ Do Patti’ is...
NATIONAL

10 Years of SBM: Noted economist explains how the initiative transformed lives of women in villages

New Delhi, Oct 2: As Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Priyanka campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana, shares personal story to strike chord

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on...

Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 2: At least three persons, including a...

Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 2: Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be...
Load more

Popular news

Priyanka campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana, shares personal story to strike chord

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on...

Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 2: At least three persons, including a...

Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 2: Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img