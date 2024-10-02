KHADC seeks Rs 407 cr for waste management

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The KHADC has submitted a proposal of Rs 407 crore to the 16th Finance Commission for solid waste management in both urban and rural areas under the council’s jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Tuesday said that the proposed amount would be spent over a five-year period.

According to him, the Council plans to set up resource collection centres in large localities and villages by collaborating with self-help groups (SHGs). The idea is to create a model where SHGs can generate revenue by segregating and treating waste at these centers.

Syiem added that the Council’s investment in waste management would significantly contribute to maintaining cleanliness in villages and localities. “We will continue to work closely with the World Bank on waste management,” Syiem said.

In addition, Syiem mentioned that they have requested the 16th Finance Commission to make special recommendations to the KHADC by advising the Finance department to allocate funds under the revenue deficit budget grant.

He explained that the Centre allocates funds to constitutional bodies experiencing revenue deficits. “We have requested Rs 100 crore from the revenue deficit grant,” he added

The KHADC has also submitted a proposal to the 16th Finance Commission to recommend funds for sanctioning 3,000 new posts for the town and village force.

Syiem stated that they plan to deploy these personnel across 3,000 villages under the Council’s jurisdiction, with 50% of the jobs reserved for women. These personnel will play a crucial role in assisting the Dorbar Shnongs in maintaining peace in the villages.

The KHADC CEM also informed that they have proposed funds for establishing Khasi heritage villages in all districts within the Council’s jurisdiction to promote and preserve traditional practices and the culture of various sub-tribes.

Additionally, Syiem said the Council has submitted a proposal for funds to set up KHADC offices in all district headquarters. “Our goal is to create offices at district headquarters to bring administration closer to the people,” he concluded.