Wednesday, October 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Min bats for 90:10 plan to fund ITIs

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 1: Labour Minister Shakliar Warjri on Tuesday urged Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, to consider a 90:10 funding pattern for the Northeastern states in schemes for the upgrade of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
Speaking at the “Northeast Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024” held at IIM Shillong on Tuesday, Warjri emphasised that such a funding model would greatly benefit the financially constrained North Eastern states.
The Labour minister also requested that at least 30% of the funds be allocated for the construction of new ITIs, terming them as a pressing need in the region.
He added that there is an urgent requirement to reserve funds for the procurement of new tools, as many existing tools in some ITIs are outdated. “With the procurement of new tools, we would enhance the training capacity in these ITIs,” he said.
He also highlighted the need for hostel facilities in ITIs, noting that many students come from remote areas.  “The majority of students in the ITIs come from poor financial backgrounds. Hostel facilities would greatly assist them,” the Labour minister said, suggesting that funds should be reserved under the scheme for hostel construction.
Additionally, Warjri said the state government has set a target to create employment opportunities for youth by enhancing their skills.
He noted that special allocations have been made to promote skill development programs, stating, “The main objective is to employ these youths through skilling and entrepreneurship programmes.”

