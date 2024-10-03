KSU wants 50 % jobs for Khasi-Jaintia and 40 % for Garos

Shillong, Oct 3:The KSU on Thursday has suggested to the Expert Committee on the Reservation Policy to consider their proposal of 50 percent job reservation for the Khasi-Jaintia category while 40 percent job reservation for the Garo category.

The KSU while submitting their suggestion during the three day public hearing which got underway at the State Convention Centre also proposed five percent job reservation for the other Scheduled Tribes and 5 percent for the unreserved category.

While speaking to reporters after the delegation of the student’s body met the members of the expert committee, KSU general secretary, Donald V. Thabah said that they asked if the job reservation would be based as per the population then the job reservation for the Khasi-Jaintia category should be 50 percent while the reservation for the Garo category should be 40 percent.

He said that if the first proposal is not accepted then the expert committee can consider that job reservation) should be 90% open for Khasi, Jaintia and Garo while five percent for other tribes and the remaining five percent for the unreserved category.

“We have also suggested that the new reservation policy should not be implemented retrospectively as there should not be any backlog. The new policy should start a fresh,” KSU general secretary added.