VPP sets deadline for NEHU VC to rectify his ‘blunders’

Shillong, Oct 10: The Voice of People Party (VPP) on Thursday has given a deadline to the NEHU vice chancellor, Prof Shankar to rectify whatever blunders and irregularities he had committed during his tenure within the next few days.

Talking to reporters after the party delegation met the VC, VPP president, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that if the VC failed to take any steps to rectify the blunder then they will not sit idle.

“We would give him a few days’ time to comply with our demand. If there is no positive response then it would be better for him to leave the State since there is no point for him to remain here,” Basaiawmoit said.

He said that the faculties, students and non-teaching staff are suffering due to the ‘dictatorial attitude” and “anti-local policy” of the incumbent VC.

The VPP president said that they would not want to have a VC who is promoting people from outside to avail all the benefits by ignoring the local faculties and staff of the university.

“We have told him on his face that it is better for him to leave the state if he (Prof Shukla) is in the university to work against the interest of the local people,” Basaiawmoit said.

According to him, there are complaints that the VC takes decisions by going against the provisions of the NEHU Act.

Citing an example, the VPP president said that the students of the university had suffered since the VC had appointed an ex-army officer, Colonel Omkar Singh who has no experience in administration as the controller of examination.

He said that the ex-army officer now has been promoted as the registrar after he failed to deliver as the controller of examination.

Basaiawmoit also said that the VC had also appointed a retired professor in the NEHU Tura campus.

“It is total wastage what is going to be the contribution of the retired professor as the supervisor of the students,” the VPP president added.

Meanwhile, NEHU VC said that the party leaders of the VPP including the Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon who was a faculty of the university had met him to discuss matters regarding different aspects of the university.

According to him, the letter from the MP has mentioned that he should take care of the interest of the local people.

“But the MP in the letter also clearly mentioned that it should not be beyond the rules. I am trying to function within the rules and have developed a system to streamline the functioning of the university,” Prof Shukla said.

Prof Shukla further claimed that the university is implementing the various UGC guidelines for academic excellence.

When asked that the VPP has questioned the appointment of ex-army men who does have the requisite expertise as the controller of examination, NEHU VC said that there is a seven member’s selection committee which is headed by him who recommended the various appointments in the university.

According to him, the selection committee consists of experts from outside including the President of India nominee and a registrar from another university.

“We are calling for an interview after the screening of the application. We have appointed the ex-army men as the registrar of the university after following due process,” he said.

The NEHU VC said that he can show the paper if people do not believe in what he is saying.

“The selection does not totally depend on the vice chancellor..Yes, the Vice Chancellor is the chairman of the committee. I will recommend appointment to any posts based on the recommendations of the selection committee,” Prof Shukla added.